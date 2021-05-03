Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.