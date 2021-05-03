Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,233 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,295 shares of company stock worth $31,854,586 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.