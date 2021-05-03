Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,239 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $211,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 206,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

