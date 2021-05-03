IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

INFO opened at $107.58 on Friday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,720. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

