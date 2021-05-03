iEthereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $710,557.21 and $1.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.