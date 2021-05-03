IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDYA opened at $20.55 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

