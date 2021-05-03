Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. Ichor has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

