IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 377,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $191.65 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.