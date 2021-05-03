IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,958 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.