IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $217.11 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.46 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

