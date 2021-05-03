IBM Retirement Fund Sells 165 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $143.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

