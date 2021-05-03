IBM Retirement Fund Sells 145 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $107.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

