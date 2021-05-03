IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.