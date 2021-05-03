IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,389 shares of company stock worth $7,144,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CBSH stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

