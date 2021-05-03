Ï„Bitcoin Trading Up 7.6% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $4,660.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $62,570.19 or 1.06856070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.