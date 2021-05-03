HubSpot (HUBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HubSpot has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.51-1.59 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $526.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $574.83.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.56.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

