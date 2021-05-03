HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 95,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. Research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

