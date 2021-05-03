Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

