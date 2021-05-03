Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $20,893,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in American Water Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 175.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 12.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.13. 6,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

