Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $171.53. 35,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,929. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

