Howland Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,168. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

