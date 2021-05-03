Howland Capital Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $395,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.62. 5,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,787. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a 200 day moving average of $215.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.