Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,790. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.