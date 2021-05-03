Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
HMC opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $31.92.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.