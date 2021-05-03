Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HMC opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 172.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,242 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

