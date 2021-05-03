HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Update

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

