Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hologic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 285,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

