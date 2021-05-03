Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

