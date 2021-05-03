Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $110.22 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

