Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

