Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,080 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $395,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $171,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $459,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

