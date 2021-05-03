Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR opened at $93.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $94.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

