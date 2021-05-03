Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

