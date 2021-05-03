Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,388 shares of company stock worth $79,827,887 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

