Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $94.72 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

