Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

