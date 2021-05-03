Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by 56.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,325 shares of company stock worth $214,999. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

