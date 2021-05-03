Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hercules Capital have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected robust new commitments, a decline in total investment income and higher expenses. Driven by the expectations of growing demand for customized financing, the company’s top line is likely to improve in the quarters ahead. Its steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable, backed by its solid balance sheet position. Moreover, Hercules Capital remains well-positioned for growth based on its strong liquidity position. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are anticipated to remain elevated. Higher costs will hurt the bottom line. Continued regulatory constraints amid the current economic mayhem pose a challenge. Further, lack of global diversification makes us apprehensive.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

