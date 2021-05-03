Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $324.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $362.20 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,102. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.