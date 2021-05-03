HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.91 ($99.90).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.82.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.