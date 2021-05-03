Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Hits $190,227.50

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $190,227.50 and $28.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003057 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars.

