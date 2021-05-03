Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $211.21 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.