Head-To-Head Contrast: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.4% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autohome and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 9.67 $459.65 million $4.10 22.62 Zendesk $816.42 million 21.19 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -122.82

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18% Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autohome and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 2 6 0 2.56 Zendesk 0 2 11 0 2.85

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $106.22, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $153.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

Autohome beats Zendesk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

