HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $232.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,388 shares of company stock worth $79,827,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

