HashBX Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $992,206.05 and $2,411.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

