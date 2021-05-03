Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.13.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.