Harriet Edelman Sells 4,500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EAT opened at $67.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.