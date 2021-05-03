Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.58 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.