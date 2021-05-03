Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

