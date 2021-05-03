Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 144 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

