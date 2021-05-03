Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 182,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

